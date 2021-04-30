PM chairs Cabinet meet to discuss corona situation

New Delhi: Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the Union council of Ministers.

Reports said the meeting was attended by some top government officials besides Union Ministers.

It is said the meeting focussed on the raging second wave of coronavirus infections and the ongoing vaccination drive to be expanded on 1 May.

On Thursday, Modi met Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness and initiatives of the troops.

‘They discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in Covid management,’ the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.