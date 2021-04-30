Prithvi comes back with a bang

Ahmedabad: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw served up a sumptuous treat, launching a brutal assault on Kolkata Knight Riders to help his team to its fifth win in seven matches in the IPL in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Such was the ferocity of his knock that Shaw, who was unfortunate to miss out on a deserving hundred, bludgeoned a hapless Shivam Mavi for six boundaries in the first over of the chase. That was no flash in the pan as Shaw meted out the same harsh treatment on the other KKR bowlers as well.

On the strength of this seven-wicket win that arrived with 21 balls remaining, Delhi moved up to second on the table. The 21-year-old went berserk in the initial part of his innings, dealing only in fours and sixes. He finally got out for 82 (41b, 11×3, 3×6), after having taken his team to the doorstep of victory.

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan was clueless as to how to rein him in and none of the bowling changes he effected had any impact on Shaw. At the other end, Shikhar Dhawan did the right thing by giving much of the strike to his junior partner. Although not at his fluent best, Dhawan, too, flexed his batting muscles in a neat cameo of 46 (47b, 4×4, 1×6).

With the contest soon turning into a foregone conclusion, Kolkata’s Pat Cummins belatedly came to the party, taking three wickets that had no bearing whatsoever on the result. Judging by this dismal performance that saw it record a worrying fifth loss in seven matches, Kolkata faces a tall order to qualify for the play-offs.

Earlier, Kolkata suffered another familiar batting collapse before late fireworks from Andre Russell lifted it to 154 for six. Put in to bat, KKR was at a decent position at 69 for one in the 10th over but slumped to 82 for five in the 13th before Russell saved it with a 27-ball 45 not out.

Russell’s blistering innings had two boundaries and four sixes. For DC, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav were impressive with two wickets each.

Prithvi Shaw, Player of the Match, said, ‘Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared (for the short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-vollies so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn’t bowl. On this wicket especially when the spinner is bowling it wasn’t coming very nicely onto the bat. Was stopping a little. Was waiting for them to bowl at me on off stump or outside so I can free my hands. When I’m in there, I keep playing and don’t think about the score. Don’t think about myself, just want the team to win. No we haven’t spoken yet (with Sehwag) but if I chance I’d like to because he’s the one who likes to score off the first ball. My dad has supported very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn’t happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way.’