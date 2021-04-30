SS Rajamouli open Covid information portal

Director SS Rajamouli wants to help people during covid times who are reaching out on social media.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to announce that authentic information related to Covid-19 will be provided on the official Twitter handle of RRR. Ajay Devgn, who has an extended cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, lauded the director’s effort.

SS Rajamouli, who directed Baahubali and its sequel, took to Twitter to inform his fans that they can find verified information related to Covid-19 on RRR official Twitter handle. In lieu of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in India, the director believes it is the need of the hour.

In his tweet, he wrote, “The times are tough and our team is doing its bit in this hour of need to provide authentic information. You can follow @RRRMovie to get some information and we might be able to coordinate and provide some help to someone around you. #CovidInfo #Covid19IndiaHelp (sic).”