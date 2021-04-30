Sunny Leone: It’s time to get vaccinated

Sunny posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen a blue lace leotard paired with a tan jacket, smiling at the camera.

Let’s take the fight to #covid_19. It’s time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!! Sunny wrote alongside the image.

Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot her upcoming film, the psychological thriller Shero. It is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

She had recently shot for the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla in the state.