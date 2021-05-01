Tamilnadu’s daily Covid count nears 20,000

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 19,588 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 11,86,344.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 5829 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 3,39,797.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,445 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 332 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 779 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 33- and 1,257 new cases, respectively. 147 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 14,193.

On the positive side, 17,164 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 10,54,746.