Venkatesh starrer Narappa postponed indefinitely

Venkatesh Daggubati will reprise Dhanush's role in the Telugu remake of Asuran. Titled Narappa, the film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14. However, due to the surge in COVID cases, Venkatesh took to Twitter and announced that the release has been postponed.

In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th . A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis. Stay safe (sic), tweeted Venkatesh. ‘Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed. We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right… Until then, be safe, take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together (sic),’ added Venkatesh in a statement. The Telugu remake is helmed by Srikanth Addala. Besides Venkatesh, the film also stars Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj among others.