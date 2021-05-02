Didi declared as defeated in Nandigram, says she will go to court

After it was initially claimed that she won the Nandigram seat after much struggle, it was finally announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was defeated by the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, her former right hand man.

Following this, Mamata, called Didi by party supporters, said she would file a case in the Supreme Court against the officials.

Threatening to take action against the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee said she will approach the Supreme Court, demanding a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for the poll body. ‘The EC cannot run the country,’ she said.

Accepting her defeat from Nandigram seat, Mamata said she has accepted the verdict of people.

However, implying that she will take oath as the Chief Minister, Mamata said a decision on lockdown in the state will be taken after she and her cabinet take the oath.