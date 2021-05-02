BJP leads in 3 seats, PMK in 10

It looks like the BJP is set to enter the Tamilnadu Assembly after a long gap.

Allies of the AIADMK, the PMK and the BJP have established leads in 10 and three seats respectively.

Makkal Needhi Maiam Founder and actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who made his electoral debut, is leading in Coimbatore South.

All top leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Edappadi), Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Bodinayakanur), DMK president M K Stalin (Kolathur), his son and DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanihi (Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni), BJP State president L Murugan (Dharapuram-R), Ministers, Kamal Haasan (Coimbatore South) and senior DMK leaders and former Ministers are leading in their respective constituencies.