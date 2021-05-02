Counting begins in TN amid strict Covid protocols, heavy security

Counting of votes for the 16th Tamilnadu Assembly began at today morning, amid strict Covid protocols and heavy security.

Counting also simultaneously began for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of sitting Congress MP H Vasanth Kumar due to COVID.

Counting of votes, polled in the single phase polling on April six, began in 75 centres across the State.

The postal ballots were counted first before the votes polled in the EVMs are taken up.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said so far 5,64,253 postal ballots have been received till last evening.

A total of the 72.81 per cent of the total 6.29 crore electorate, have cast their ballots sealing the fate of 3,998 candidates in a five-cornered contest in the Assembly elections.

