DMK ahead: EPS, Stalin, Kamal lead

The DMK alliance today established leads in 90 seats and the AIADMK alliance in around 61 seats, as early trends arrived after counting of votes polled in 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections started this morning.

As far as top leaders are concerned, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamni is leading in Edappadi, DMK president M K Stalin in Kolathur and MNM founder Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore (South).

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam established early leads in Bodinayakanur, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran in Kovilpatti and TN BJP president L Murugan in Dharapuram.

Counting of votes for the 16th Tamilnadu Assembly began at today morning, amid strict Covid protocols and heavy security.

Counting also simultaneously began for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of sitting Congress MP H Vasanth Kumar due to COVID.

Counting of votes, polled in the single phase polling on April six, began in 75 centres across the State.

The postal ballots were counted first before the votes polled in the EVMs were taken up.