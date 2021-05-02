DMK establishes early leads, but AIADMK not far behind

As the counting of votes polled during the 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections began this morning, postal ballots were counted first.

The DMK, which is in the opposition for the past decade, established early leads in postal ballots.

While the DMK is leading in 21 constituencies, the ruling AIADMK is leading in 14 and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK in one seat.

Kamal Haasan’s MNM and Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar were not leading in any of the constituencies as suggested by the initial trends.

Counting of votes for the 16th Tamilnadu Assembly began at today morning, amid strict Covid protocols and heavy security.

Counting also simultaneously began for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat where bypolls were held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of sitting Congress MP H Vasanth Kumar due to COVID.

Counting of votes, polled in the single phase polling on April six, began in 75 centres across the State.

The postal ballots were counted first before the votes polled in the EVMs are taken up.