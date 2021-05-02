DMK+ leads in 143 seats, AIADMK+ in 90

While the DMK and its partners were leading in 143 seats, the ruling AIADMK and its allies were ahead in 90 seats as counting of votes continued amid tight security and strict Covid protocols today.

MNM leader Kamal Haasan was leading in the Coimbatore South constituency.

Single phase polling was held on 6 April for 234 seats to elect the 16th Tamilnadu Assembly, besides bypoll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

Any party, which will be forming a government, needs to win by a simple majority and has to secure 118 of the total 234 Assembly seats.

Though the AIADMK and the DMK have been alternatively ruling the State for the last three decades, the AIADMK bucked the trend and

won a second successive term in 2016 and is eyeing for a hat-trick of wins.

The DMK on the other hand is aiming to return to power after a gap of ten years.