DMK to form majority govt, Stalin to become TN CM

It’s ‘Stalin thaan varaaru’, one can say. Lead trends of counting of votes polled in Tamilnadu Assembly elections clearly indicated this evening that DMK is marching towards forming a majority government and its president M K Stalin is set to become the Chief Minister.

While the DMK alliance was leading in 159 constituencies, the DMK alone was leading in 124 seats. It is to be noted that victory in 118 constituencies is enough to form government.

On the other hand, the AIADMK alliance was leading in 74 constituencies, and the AIADMK alone was 66 leading in seats. MNM founder Kamal Haasan was leading in Coimbatore south.

In other words, the Opposition DMK gained an edge over the ruling AIADMK and crossed the simple majority mark.

Single phase polling was held on 6 April for 234 seats to elect the 16th Tamilnadu Assembly, besides bypoll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

In the bypoll to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat–caused by the death of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar due to corona, his son Vijay Vasanth was leading by a good margin of over

60,000 votes against former Union Miniter Pon Radhakrishnan of BJP.

In the Assembly polls, the DMK got a clear edge over the AIADMK as it got the magic mark of 118 on its own to form the next government after a gap of ten years, with its allies too faring well.

As the DMK established leads in a majority of the seats, party cadres, especially women, despite the complete Sunday lockdown, thronged the DMK office Anna Arivalayam and celebrated the occasion by dancing and hailing the DMK

chief.