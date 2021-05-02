NDA to form govt in Puducherry: Rangasamy to become CM

The NDA alliance in Puducherry is all set to emerge winners of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring Union Territory.

NDA comprising NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK is leading in eight seats while Rangasamy-led NR Congress already won 5 seats and BJP winning in three. The Congress-led UPA is trailing with just 3 seats.

Former Chief Minister and AINRC chief Rangasamy was declared winner from Yanam constituency.The All India NR Congress founder is the second non-Telugu speaking leader, after former Chief Minister P Shanmugham, from Puducherry to contest in an Assembly election from the enclave of Yanam.

He is also contesting from Thattachavady constituency, which he represented from 1991 to 2011.

Former Congress Minister A. Namassivayam who joined BJP before the Assembly polls was elected from Mannadipet constituency. A former president of Puducherry Congress, he is among the Congress MLAs who switched to BJP, which led to the collapse of Narayanaswamy government

Former Congress legislator A John Kumar who joined BJP ahead of the elections was was declared elected from Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

The Puducherry Assembly has 30 seats, and the BJP is contesting nine in alliance with the AINR Congress, which has 16 candidates in the fray. Five candidates of the AIADMK too are in the alliance.

The voting in Puducherry was held on 6 April. In the Union Territory where the Narayanasamy government was pulled down in February, voters chose essentially between the fronts led by the Congress and the All India NR Congress. The UT recorded 77.90 per cent polling.