PM, Rajinikanth greet Stalin

With the DMK getting ready to form government in Tamilnadu with a good show in the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Rajinikanth and other top persons greeted the party’s supremo M K Stalin.

In a tweet, Modi said, ‘Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.’

In a Tamil tweet, Rajinikanth said he was happy about his good friend Stalin-led party’s victory in the State Assembly elections.

Stating that Stalin scored this win with his hard work, the superstar urged him to provide good governance that satisfies all sections of people.