Sonowal smiles: BJP set for second term in Assam

The BJP has marshalled its way well beyond the majority mark as the saffron party is leading in 76 Assembly seats against Congress’ 41 out of a total of 126 seats in Assam.

While incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance and Health Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading from Majauli and Jalukbari constituencies, incarcerated anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi is leading in Sibsagar seat, suggests initial trends of Assam Assembly election results.

The voting for the Assam Assembly elections, which was held in three phases — March 27, April 1, and April 6, was concluded on April 6 with an impressive turnout of 82.04%.

Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is leading by a good margin from Majauli, says that the BJP will form the government. It is all happening because of the people of Assam. Trends are in our favour, he says.

National Vice President and party in-charge of Assam Baijayant Jay Panda posted a congratulatory tweet for the workers of the BJP after trends has so far suggested a sweep of the BJP.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.

Congress Legislative Party chief and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both are trailing from Nazira and Samaguri.

In Assam, the ruling BJP is facing a challenge from Mahajoth or Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

The BJP has an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People”s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP),

The party had scripted history by winning the traditionally. Congress-dominated State in 2016, after remaining on the fringes.

Most exit polls, BJP is likely to retain power in Assam by winning 75-85 seats, while Opposition alliance may get 40-50 seats despite a ‘Grand Alliance’ of more than five parties led by the Congress.