Strict Covid measures in place at counting centres

As there has been a sharp increase in the the daily Covid case load tally, which has inched closer to the 20,000-mark and taking into account the enforcement Sunday complete lockdown to control the virus spread, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the political parties to refrain from taking out victory rallies.

All candidates and their agents were allowed entry into the counting hall subject to conditions that they had undergone RT-PCR/RAT tests and reported negative or taken two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Since a number of staffs involved in counting process were replaced after they tested Covid positive, the counting halls were disinfected

once in two hours during the counting process.

More than 35,000 police personnel were deployed on security duty in all the counting centres, which has come under a three-tier with the

deployment of para-military forces, besides the State police personnel.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said there will be a minimum of 14 tables in each counting hall, with a maximum of 43 rounds. Three constituencies–Pallavaram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram–will have more than 40 rounds of counting.