TN polls: How the votes are being counted

With counting of votes polled in 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections underway, interesting details have emerged on how the process is happening.

There are a minimum of 14 tables in each counting hall, with a maximum of 43 rounds. Three constituencies–Pallavaram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram–will have more than 40 rounds of counting.

The number of tables are more than 14 in some larger constituencies.

In all, counting is being held in 3,372 tables and 6,213 rounds in all 234 constituencies in the State.

The entire counting process is videographed and CCTV cameras have been installed in all the counting centres.