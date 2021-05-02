Will DMK get majority to form govt?

The ruling AIADMK and the Opposition DMK are involved in a neck and neck race as counting of votes continued amid tight security and strict Covid protocols today.

While the DMK-led front was leading in 106 seats, the AIADMK-led combine has established leads in 93 seats.

Going by the trend, it seems that both the AIADMK and the DMK might fall short of securing a simple majority on their own and has to depend on the allies, in which the DMK is

having an edge over the ruling party.

In the 2006 Assembly polls, the DMK had managed to win only 96 seats. It formed the government and completed its full term with outside support from Congress.

Any party, which will be forming a government, needs to win by a simple majority and has to secure 118 of the total 234 Assembly seats.

Though the AIADMK and the DMK have been alternatively ruling the State for the last three decades, the AIADMK bucked the trend and won a second successive term in 2016 and is eyeing for a hat-trick of wins.

The DMK on the other hand is aiming to return to power after a gap of ten years.