Developments a day after DMK’s victory

Chennai: After guiding his party to a resounding win in the Tamilnadu Assembly elections, the DMK

Legislature Party meeting will be held tomorrow in which party president M K Stalin will be elected as its leader.

All the newly elected MLAs are requested to attend the meeting at 6 pm at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam tomorrow without fail, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement today.

At the meeting, Stalin, who catapulted the DMK to power after a gap of ten years, will be elected as the Legislature Party leader.

After this, the Chief Minister-designate Stalin will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit and stake his claim to form the next government.

On the invitation from the Governor, Stalin would be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the first time, heralding DMK’s rule for the sixth term in the State.

The DMK-led Front won 159 of the 234 seats, with the DMK getting a simple majority on its own having won 133 seats. Its allies Congress and VCK won 18 and four seats respectively, while CPI and CPI-M bagged two seats each.

The AIADMK -led front bagged the remaining 75 seats–AIADMK (66), PMK (5), BJP (4).

Soon after he was declared winner by a margin of over 70,000 votes from Kolathur constituency in the city for a third term in a row, Stalin went to his father M Karunanidhi’s memorial at the Marina, placed the victory certificate and sought his blessings.

He also paid tributes to late leader Annadurai’s memorial there late last night.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, outgoing CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, and coordinator O Panneerselvam, thanked the voters for their support.

They also thanked the party candidates that of allies for their support.

They said the people are aware that the AIADMK worked for the development of Tamilnadu while it was in power for 10 years.

Stating that the AIADMK will function as a responsible opposition, they said administration is like a coin, with the ruling party on the one side and the Opposition on the other side.

In the meantime, Tamilnadu’s Advocate General Vijay Narayan has put in his papers. In a letter addressed to the CM, he said, ‘As I complete my term as Advocate General for Tamil Nadu, the time has come for me to return to private practice.’ Tamilnadu government’s advisor and former Chief Secretary Shanmugam has also tendered his resignation.