Governor accepts EPS’ resignation, dissolves TN Assembly

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Council of Ministers.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the Governor has howe3ver requested Palaniswami and his Council of Ministers to continue until alternate arrangements are made.

Further, the Governor has dissolved the 15th Tamilnadu Assembly, added the statement.

Palaniswami today resigned after the AIADMK suffered a defeat in the Assembly election.

Palaniswami had sent his resignation from Salem through his Secretary and the lette reached Purohit late this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami had greeted DMK president M K Stalin, who is going to be the next CM of Tamilnadu.