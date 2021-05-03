IPL match postponed as players test Covid positive

Ahmedabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to reschedule today’s (3 May) game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It would have been the 30th game of the IPL 2021.

There is no announcement of the reason for the sudden postponement but it is learnt that Covid-related concerns in the KKR camp.

The Virat Kohli-led Royals Challengers Bangalore are sitting on the third place with 10 points from seven games while Kolkata Knight Riders are on the seventh position with two wins from as many games.

Sources say KKR’s Varun and Sandeep were tested positive for covid.