Kangana Ranaut urges people to plant more trees

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to urge people to plant more trees as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country with rises COVID-19 cases. The actress feels we are forcefully drawing oxygen from nature and are not giving it back anything. Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to urge people to plant more trees as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country with rises COVID-19 cases. The actress feels we are forcefully drawing oxygen from nature and are not giving it back anything.

She wrote, ‘Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees’.

Elaborating further, she added, ‘Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we are going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?’