Mahesh Babu, Trivikram come together

Mahesh Babu is thrilled about the release of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram.

Even before completing the film’s shoot, Mahesh Babu has finalised his upcoming film. He has joined hands with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next film. Haarika & Hassine Creations was supposed to announce the film at 4.05 pm, but the announcement was delayed by an hour.

Mahesh Babu’s fans have been trending #SSMB28 on Twitter ahead of the announcement of the actor’s film with Trivikram Srinivas. Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments revealed that the official announcement will be made at 4.05 pm today on the official Twitter handle of Haarika & Hassine Creations.