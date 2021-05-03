Mirchi Shiva’s Sumo to have digital premiere

Mirchi Shiva and Priya Anand’s comedy entertainerwas supposed to release for 2019 Pongal but considering the clash between Superstar Rajinikanth’sand Dhanush’s, the makers of the film postponed the release.

However, the COVID19 pandemic indefinitely pushed the release of the film.

Now, Vels Film International, the producers of the film have inked a deal with Amazon Prime for a direct digital premiere. Along with Shiva and Priya Anand, VTV Ganesh, and Sumo player Yoshinori Tashiro are playing pivotal characters in Sumo.

Rajiv Menon has cranked the camera for the film and Nivas K Prasanna is composing the music.