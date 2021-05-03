Tanya to romance Udhayanidhi

Tanya Ravichandran has been roped in to play the female lead in Arunraja Kamaraj’s Tamil remake of the Hindi film Article 15, which stars Udhayanidhi Stalin the lead role.

Sources say, ‘Tanya has finished shooting for her portions in both SR Prabhakaran’s Rekkai Mulaithen, a murder mystery, in which she plays the lead role, and in Sam Anton’s film that has Atharvaa as the male lead. She then joined the shoot of Udhayanidhi’s film and was part of the first schedule.’

Tanya will be seen in the role of the wife of the protagonist, which was played by Isha Talwar in the Hindi original.