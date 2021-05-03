Viduthalai to be released in five languages

Director Gautham Menon joined the sets of Vetrimaaran-Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai that also has Soori in an important role. Director Gautham Menon joined the sets of Vetrimaaran-Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai that also has Soori in an important role.

The latest is that the film will be released across India in five languages. A source in the film unit told us, Viduthalai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

It is being made under a massive budget of above Rs 50 crore and is a pan-Indian subject. Also when you have names like Vetrimaaran, Ilaiyarajaa, Vijay Sethupathi, and GVM it would justify. The source also added that the makers have completed 70 percent of the shoot.

The shoot will resume in Sathyamangalam once cases reduce and will wrap up in a single schedule, he said.