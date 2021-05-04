Aishwarya Rajesh signs a biggie

Aishwarya Rajesh will be teaming up with filmmaker Shanmugam Muthusamy, who previously helmed the yet-to-be-released GV Prakash-starrer Adangathey.

Sources close to the film say that film will follow a female-centric storyline and will also feature Samuthirakani and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Sources add that KJR Studios, known for producing films like Aramm, Viswasam, Hero, and Aishwarya Rajesh’s last release Ka Pae Ranasingam, will be bankrolling the untitled project.

Shanmugam’s Adangathey, which also stars Surabhi, Sarath Kumar, and Mandira Bedi, procured censor certificate in April, and is expected to hit screens once normalcy prevails with respect to the operations of theatres in Tamilnadu.