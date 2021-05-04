Chaams starrer to speak in English too

Popular comedian Chaams, who acted in over 150 films,turns hero with a serious role in Operation Jujupi. The buzz is that the movie will speak in both English and Tamil. Popular comedian Chaams, who acted in over 150 films,turns hero with a serious role in Operation Jujupi. The buzz is that the movie will speak in both English and Tamil.

Director Arunkath has ensured everything is different in the film including Chaams looks.

Vinodhini Vaidyanathan plays Chaams’ wife in the movie. Badava Gopi, Raghav, Venkat Suba, Vaiyapuri, Santhabharathy, Jegan are also in the cast.

Says the director, ‘Chaams plays a different role. He has done well. He executes a tough operation in an easy way in the movie’.

He elaborates, ‘It is a fantasy political thriller. How one individual embarks on a mission to change the nation and make it a happy place for all forms the crux’.

Arunkath says, ‘We planned to release the movie on 7 May. But covid situation has compelled us to postpone its release. It will be out in Tamil and English. Audience will love the movie’.

Besides directing and producing, Arunkath has handled 12 departments in the movie. Sukumaran Sundar handles camera while editing is by Vinoth Sridhar.