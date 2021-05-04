Chennai accounts for bulk of new Covid cases and deaths

Chennai: The surge in fresh infections of Covid-19 continued across the State as another 20,952 people tested positive on Monday, taking the tally to 12,28,064.

The State recorded 122 deaths, including 38 in Chennai, on Monday.

Chennai, the State capital accounted for the bulk of new cases — adding 6,150 infections totalling 3,52,260 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,858 people succumbing to the virus.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,618 new infections, Coimbatore 1,566 and Thiruvallur added 1,207 while 31 districts clocked new cases in triple digits.

According to the daily bulletin of the Health department, a total of 18,016 persons, including 5,384 persons in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. Till date, 10,90,338 persons were discharged.

The number of samples tested on Monday stood at 1,41,021. A total of 2,30,97,963 samples have been tested till date.