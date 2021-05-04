Jayawickrama leads SL to series win

Pallekelle: Praveen Jayawickrama’s superb bowling performance of 11 wickets on debut helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test here on Monday, and clinch the series 1-0. Pallekelle: Praveen Jayawickrama’s superb bowling performance of 11 wickets on debut helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test here on Monday, and clinch the series 1-0.

Left-arm spinner Jayawickrama’s figures of 11 for 178 made him the first Sri Lankan to claim a 10-wicket haul on debut. Chasing 437, Bangladesh resumed the day on 177 for five, with Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan in the middle.

Bangladesh’s hopes suffered an early blow when Jayawickrama trapped Liton lbw. Mehidy tried his best, but didn’t receive support from the other end. Dhananjaya de Silva sent Taijul Islam packing for two after drawing an edge.

Thereafter, Ramesh Mendis added to Bangladesh’s woes when he dismissed Taskin Ahmed. Jayawickrama dealt the final blows, bagging the wickets of Mehidy and Abu Jayed.