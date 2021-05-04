Newly elected DMK MLAs to meet today to elect Stalin as CM

Chennai: The newly elected DMK MLAs will meet at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam today to elect M K Stalin as the leader of the DMK legislature party.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan has directed the MLAs to attend the meeting without fail.

According to sources, the MLAs will formally elect Stalin as leader of the legislative party to assume the Chief Minister’s position.

Following this, the letter for elected as CM by the party MLAs will be formally handed over to Tamilnadu Banwarilal Purohit.

On the invitation from the Governor, Stalin would be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the first time, heralding DMK’s rule for the

sixth term in the State.

The DMK-led Front won 159 of the 234 seats, with the DMK getting a simple majority on its own having won 133 seats. Its allies Congress

and VCK won 18 and four seats respectively, while CPI and CPI-M bagged two seats each.

The AIADMK -led front bagged the remaining 75 seats–AIADMK (66), PMK (5), BJP (4).