Remdesivir vials stolen from Madurai GRH

Chennai: At a time when people are standing in long queues for hours to get Remdesivir for their kin, Madurai police detained a contract worker of Government Rajaji Hospital after eight bottles (100 mg) of Remdesivir vials went missing.

Police said Resident Medical Officer (RMO) M Syed Abdul Kather (52) lodged a complaint that a contract worker took nine vials of Remdesivir on Sunday to the ICU ward on request of hospital authorities for administrating it to patients.

When the officials opened the Remdesivir boxes on Monday, they found eight out of nine vials were missing.

According to police, the cost of the Remdesivir vials is estimated as Rs.38,400, but it would be worth more than Rs.3 lakh in black market.