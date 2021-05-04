Shama Sikander makes a mark

Shama Sikander has shot for a song called Hawa Karda. The song is by Afsana Khan and Sahil Syndicate also known as Sahil Syndicate.

The song has been produced by Koinage Records. It features Shama Sikander and Gaurav Bajaj. The music is by Geet and the lyrics have been done by Raas.

Its directed by Dhwani Gautam and Alok Thakur .The song was shot with a lot of precautions and there were no cases reported from the sets. Shama looks like a dream in the posters in a blue dress.

She says, ‘It was a fun song. It’s a very peppy and trendy number,I am sure the young guns around are going to love it. We shot it with the utmost respect to all protocols and we wrapped up pretty quick. I am very excited for the song to come out. It’s just a few days away from now. The song will be out on Koinage Records YouTube channel first. They are the hitmakers and it’s great collaborating with them. It had a great crew and cast. Now just waiting for the song to come out and the audience’s reaction to it. I am happy to be able to work during such times where people have no work and are seeing some really difficult days. It’s a blessing and I am grateful to be still entertaining people.’