TN announces fresh restrictions from 6 May, shops to be shut

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government late on Monday night announced new Covid-19 restrictions which will be in force between 4 am of 6 May and 4 am of 20 May.

All government and private offices would be allowed to function with a maximum of 50 per cent employees, said an official release.

It also restricted travel on rail and government and private buses, on metro trains and on taxis to only 50 per cent of their respective capacities.

Apart from non air-conditioned provision and grocery stores, all other shops would not be allowed to be function. Only 50 per cent customers are to be allowed in provision and grocery shops, which would be permitted to function only till 12 noon.

The statement added: ‘There would be no bar on medical shops and the supply of milk. Only take away service would be allowed in restaurants and hotels. Tea shops would be allowed to function only till 12 noon.’

All social/political/sports/ entertainment/education/ cultural events are prohibited in closed and open spaces. Cinema theatres will not function.

‘Beauty parlors and spas have already been prohibited in corporations and municipalities. Now, they will not be allowed in containment zones of the rural areas,’ it added.

As ordered earlier, fish markets, chicken and meat stalls will not be allowed on Saturdays (and Sundays due to Sunday lockdown). They will be allowed rest of the week between 6am and noon.