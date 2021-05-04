Vishal’s Enemy teaser to be out by June

Vishal-Arya’s film Enemy directed by Anand Shankar is on the verge of completion. Vishal-Arya’s film Enemy directed by Anand Shankar is on the verge of completion.

The film that is extensively shot in Chennai and Dubai will be wrapped up after the makers shoot for a song featuring Vishal in it. Sources say, ‘The talkie portions have been completed and only the song is pending.

The date and the location of the song shoot are being finalised. Once that is completed sometime in May, the teaser of the film will be out by June.

They recently finished shooting Arya and Mamta Mohandas’ portions followed by Vishal’s minor chunks with which the shoot came to an end.’ Produced by Mini Studio, Enemy has music by S Thaman and has Mirnalini Ravi playing the female lead. Karunakaran will be seen in an important role.