From tomorrow, public not to be allowed on Chennai trains

Chennai: Even as the State government gearing up to impose a partial lockdown from tomorrow, Southern Railway announced that members of the public will not be allowed to commute for 15 days in workmen suburban specials effective from Thursday.

In a statement, it said the travel restrictions will commence at 4 am on 6 May and will be in force till 4 am on 20 May 20.

So far, the general public have been allowed to travel in suburban trains except during peak hours from 6.30 am to 9.30 am and 4 to 7 pm.

The railways said tickets will be issued only to railway staff, essential services staff authorized by the state government such as health, law and order, sanitation workers, municipal corporation workers etc.

Staff of all central and state government departments and PSUs, staff of Madras High Court judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies including lawyers, travel and logistics organization staff including Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust, staff of e-commerce companies on duty, staff of print and electronic media, staff of nationalized, private and co-operative banks and staff of private security agencies will be allowed to travel along with the photo identity card issued by their organizations.