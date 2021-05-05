Stage set for Stalin’s swearing in on 7 May

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin will be sworn in as Tamilnadu Chief Minister for the first time at a simple function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 9 am on 7 May.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Stalin and his Council of Ministers, it was officially announced by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan here today.

Earlier, Stalin met the Governor and staked his claim to form the next government.

Stalin, accompanied by senior DMK leaders, including seneral secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu and principal

secretary K N Nehru, organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over the

Legislature party resolution electing him as the Leader.

He also submitted a letter containing the support of 133 MLAs, including those of allies, who had contested the 6 April Assembly polls, on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

He also submitted the list of his Council of Ministers to the Governor.

A few hours later, Purohit invited Stalin to form the next government on 7 May.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a low key affair in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

Stalin, who led the DMK return to power for a sixth time after a gap of ten years, was unanimously elected as the Legislature Party

Leader last evening at a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.