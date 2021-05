Karthik Thanigaivel made his debut with Jayam Ravi’s Adangamaru as filmmaker. He will now direct Vishal.

The new film be produced by Kathiresan of Aadukalam and Polladhavan fame. Sources also say that the makers have roped in Priya Bhavani Shankar to pair opposite Vishal in this biggie.

On the other hand, Vishal has a few days of shoot left in his multistarrer Enemy with director Anand Shankar and actor Arya. He also has Thupparivaalan 2 and a yet-untitled film debutant director Saravanan.