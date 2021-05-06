34-member Cabinet headed by CM Stalin to be sworn in tomorrow: Complete details

A Raj Bhavan release said the CM-designate has sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers alongwith their portfolios today.Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who will be administering the oath of office and secrecy to Stalin and hisCouncil of Ministers, has approved the recommendations made by the CM-designate and allocated the portfolios.

Stalin, while accommodating senior leaders, who had served as former Ministers, had also included a few new

faces in the Cabinet, like P K Sekar Babu, S M Nasar, former Chennai Mayor Ma Subramanian, former DMK Whip R Sakkarapani, P Moorthy, Ra Gandhi, S S Sivasankar, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Anbil Mahesh Moyyamozhi, Siva V Meyyanathan, C V Ganesan and T Mano Thangaraj.

The Cabinet has two women representatives –former Minister Geetha Jeevan and a new face N Kayalvizhi

Selvaraj.

As Chief Minister, Stalin will have the portfolios of Public General Administration, IAS, IPS, Other All India

Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Incentives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently-abled persons.

Former Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will be the second in Command in the Cabinet and was alloted the Water Resources portfolio.

At a time when the State was facing a sharp increase in daily COVID case load tally, the key portfolio of

Health was allotted to former Mayor Ma Subramanian, who was elected from Saidapet for a second term in

the April six Assembly polls.

Another key portfolio of Finance was alloted to former Minister PTR Palanivel Rajan’s son Palanivel Thiagarajan,

who was also given the charge of Human Resources Management.

Following is the list of Council of Ministers :

M K Stalin, Chief Minister.

Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources

K N Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration

I Periyasamy, Minister for Co-operation,

K Ponmudi, Minister for Higher Education,

E V Velu, Minister for Public Works,

MRK Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare,

KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management,

Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries,

S Reghupathy, Minister for ALaw,

S Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development,

K R Periakaruppan, Minister for Rural Development

T M Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries,

M P Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity,

P Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment,

Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries-Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry,

S R Rajakannappan, Minister for Transport

K Ramachandran, Minister for Forests,

R Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies,

V Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise,

R Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms,

Ma Subramanain, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare,

S S Sivasankar, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare,

P K Sekarbabu, Minister for HR and CE,

Palanivel Thagarajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management,

S M Nasar, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development,

Gingee K S Masthan, Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare,

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education,

Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment, Climate Change & Youth Welfare, Sports Development,

C V Ganesan, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development,

T Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology,

M Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism,