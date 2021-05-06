A new OTT platform by Namitha

Actress Namita on Wednesday announced her new OTT platform called Namita Theatre. The platform will invite new talents and showcase film and series based on true incidents. Actress Namita on Wednesday announced her new OTT platform called Namita Theatre. The platform will invite new talents and showcase film and series based on true incidents.

Namita says, People have accepted me as an actor and I felt I should give them back something that they would enjoy watching. Moreover, I have always wanted to support newcomers by providing them with a launch pad.

Even as in when me and my friend Ravi Varma were brainstorming, we started receiving amazing response in terms of content. An announcement will be made on the content that would premiere on Namita Theatre soon.

Namita was last seen in Pottu. She is currently shooting for a Tamil film titled Bow Bow.