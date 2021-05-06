Andrea tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai: Actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress played ‘If at all the world were mine’ on her piano and posted a note on Instagram confirming that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Dear all, Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well . Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru its worst Covid crisis.. and as always when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all,” wrote Andrea on Instagram.

“Stay safe, this too shall pass. See you on the other side,” she signed off.