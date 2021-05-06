Covid: Actor Pandu, musician Comagan, producer Ibrahim pass away

Chennai: In less than 24 hours, Tamil cinema lost three different personalities to Covid-19.

Actor Paandu, musician Comagan and producer EM Ibrahim died due to pandemic. Pandu, a close associate of AIADMK founder MGR and the one who designed the AIADMK flag and the hugely popular ‘Two leaves’ symbol, tested positive for Covid-19 and was under treatment at a hospital. His wife also tested positive and was also undergoing treatment.

DMK leader MK Stalin, top AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam and members of the Tamil film industry condoled his death.

Pandu forayed into the Tamil film scenario through his maiden film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo in 1981 and in a career spanning four decades, had acted in more than 550 films, that included comedy and character roles.

Pandu was also running a company called ‘Capital Letters’ and had designed name boards for the residences and offices of many members of the Tamil film fraternity.

Visually impaired musician and singer Comagan, who had featured in the hugely popular Tamil song ‘Ovvoru Pookalume’ in Cheran’s 2005 hit film ‘Autograph’, died due to Covid-19. He was 48.

Founder of the popular music troupe Raaga Priya Orchestra, whose members were also visually impared, Comagan is survived by his wife and two children.

Condoling his death, Cheran, in a tweet, said Comagan was someone who instilled belief and confidence through his voice and mind.

Ibrahim produced actor-director T Rajhender’s maiden film ‘Oru Thalai Ragam’, which saw a silver jubilee run.

Condoling his death, T Rajhender said that he was completely shattered to hear the news.