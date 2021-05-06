Former Union Minister Ajith Singh dies of corona

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ajit Singh, 82, passed away today in a Gurgaon hospital of Covid-19 related complications. His son, Jayant Chaudhary confirmed the demise of his father early today morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind has condoled the demise of Ajit Singh and said he always raised his voice in the interest of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Extremely sad on the demise of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji . He was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the center. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti.” Rahul Gandhi has also expressed condolences.