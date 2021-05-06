Jaishankar, India team in isolation in London

Chennai: In London to attend a G7 foreign Ministers’ meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and three members of his delegation went into isolation after had been exposed to ‘possible Covid-19 positive cases’.

India, currently undergoing the world’s worst surge in Covid-19 cases, is attending the G7 as a guest and had been due to take part in meetings on Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday.

“Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

“As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well.”