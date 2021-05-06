M K Alagiri greets Stalin, Durai invited for swearing in

Chennai: It looks like all is well in the DMK’s first family. Former Union Minister M K Alagiri has reportedly congratulated his younger brother M K Stalin for leading the party to victory in the Assembly elections.

“I am proud that my brother has become the Chief Minister. My best wishes to him,” Alagiri told India Today TV.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Alagiri’s son and film producer Dhayanidhi Alagiri, who is fondly called as Durai, has been invited for Stalin’s swearing in ceremony tomorrow.