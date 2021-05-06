Plea in HC seeking Z+ cover for SII boss

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based lawyer has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking z+ security for Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

This comes after Poonawalla, in an interview to a British newspaper, talked about life threats in India.

In his petition, advocate Datta Mane sought protection for Adar’s family members and the properties of Serum Institute of India as well, Livelaw reported.

Mane’s petition states that if vaccine makers feel unsafe, then it may affect vaccine production.

“If Adar Poonawalla is out of India due to fear to his life, then it will be ship in a storm without its captain,” the plea stated.

The plea said that Poonawalla’s life and assets of SII “which is world’s biggest vaccine producing institute which produces Covid-19 vaccine namely Covishield,” should be protected.