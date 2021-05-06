Stalin to take oath as TN CM tomorrow

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin will be sworn in as Tamilnadu Chief Minister for the first time at a simple function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 9 am tomorrow.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Stalin. Soon after taking oath, Stalin will go to Secretariat where he will chair a video conference with District Collectors and top officials to discuss and devise strategies to control Covid-19 spread.

Some important announcements are likely to be made after the meeting. He will also hold discussions about fulfilling the DMK’s poll promises.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stalin met the Governor and staked his claim to form the next government.

Stalin, accompanied by senior DMK leaders, including general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu and principal secretary K N Nehru, organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and handed over the Legislature party resolution electing him as the Leader.

He also submitted a letter containing the support of 133 MLAs, including those of allies, who had contested the 6 April Assembly polls, on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. He also submitted the list of his Council of Ministers to the Governor.

A few hours later, Purohit invited Stalin to form the next government on 7 May. The swearing-in ceremony will be a low key affair in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

Stalin, who led the DMK return to power for a sixth time after a gap of ten years, was unanimously elected as the Legislature Party Leader last evening at a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs held at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam.