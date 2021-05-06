Tamilnadu posts 24,898 Covid cases, 6,678 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 24,898 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 12,97,500.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 6,678 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 3,70,596.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,039 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 836 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,560 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 366 and 2,068 new cases, respectively. 195 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 14,974.

On the positive side, 21,546 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 11,51,058.