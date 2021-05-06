Vishal begins shoot for his next

Vishal 31 will be directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, who directed the critically acclaimed short film Edho Thevayo Adhuve Dharmam. Vishal 31 will be directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, who directed the critically acclaimed short film Edho Thevayo Adhuve Dharmam.

The film went on floors in the city on Wednesday. Produced by Vishal Film Factory, Dimple Hayathi who made her debut in Tamil with Prabhudheva’s Devi 2 will be playing the female lead in this action thriller.

Vishal will also shoot for a song in Enemy in between before completing this project. He also has a film with Karthik Thangavelu and Thupparivaalan 2 for which he will shoot later this year. Vishal 31 will be made in Tamil and will simultaneously release in Telugu.